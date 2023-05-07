By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
When Colbert Heights seniors Samuel Ray and Noah Sanderson joined their high school’s Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) chapter, they each admitted that their initial motives had little to do with building career and leadership skills.
“To be honest, I wanted to get out of class,” Ray said. “I’ll be straight up, but now, I realize how much it’s helped me as a person. DECA is more than just some club. It builds your character as a whole.”
Ray joined DECA as a junior while Sanderson has been a member since his sophomore year.
The two students said they’ve developed invaluable professional skills through their involvement in the club, but they said they’ve also learned personal accountability, respect, kindness and diplomacy.
“Honestly, DECA benefits us in our everyday lives,” said Sanderson, who plans to pursue a major in business management at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
“I joined because I saw all the field trips that were involved, but also, I figured that joining DECA would be a great way to sharpen my skills going into the world of business,” he said. “But the skills you pick up in DECA can be used in any field. It doesn’t matter what you’re going into.”
Ray, who is weighing options for college in Missouri or Kentucky, said he plans to pursue a technical career, possibly in electrical engineering. He agreed the skills he’s picked up in DECA will also benefit him on his path.
“I think I’ve grown a lot as an individual, and it’s all because of DECA,” he said. “I thank Mrs. Billingsley for teaching me these business and communication skills and for helping us to mature into better adults.”
Teresa Billingsley, the DECA advisor and a business and marketing instructor at Colbert Heights, started the chapter at Colbert Heights in 2018 because she remembered her own positive experiences with the club while she was in high school.
Since the chapter’s inception, Billingsley said CHHS DECA has received numerous awards, including the Alabama DECA Honor Roll Chapter Award for Outstanding Membership Achievement.
This is the first year the club has advanced from the State Career Development Conference.
“I actually cried,” Billingsley said. “I knew I had very strong students. Noah and Samuel are very accomplished young men. I had no doubt in them, but when they called our name, and I realized our school had beaten Hoover and Spring Park, I was so surprised. They are some of the biggest schools and they bring 75 to 100 students in all these different competitive events. When they called for little ol’ bitty Colbert Heights, I was just overjoyed.”
Not only did Ray and Sanderson excel by placing in the state competition, the two students won first place in Team Decision Making in Sports & Entertainment in the marketing category.
“Coming up from nothing and being able to succeed at a higher level, it’s really a blessing and humbling experience,” Ray said. “I’m really blessed and just very proud of myself, proud of my partner, and proud of this organization.”
While he and Sanderson received the highest marks for their sales pitch on the second day of competition, the two students said they had no way of preparing for the two-day event without knowing what was going to be on the competition exam. So, Ray and Sanderson had to rely on their cumulative knowledge from the business and marketing classes they’d taken throughout their high school careers.
“I’m borrowing from a football metaphor, ‘leave everything out on the field,’ but that doesn’t really apply here,” Sanderson said. “You can study for it and everything, but you don’t know what is going to be on the exam, and you don’t know what the pitch is going to be. You just have to put all your nerves behind you, put all your anxiety behind you, and just give it your all.”
The second day of competition featured a role-playing exercise. Sanderson and Ray had to come up with an idea for a profitable product that would increase viewership for a media company. The two students had 30 minutes to develop their idea and pitch it to a panel of judges.
“We decided to come up with a licensed mobile game, because we thought that would introduce it to the widest customer base possible,” Sanderson said. “We created some prototypes for it as well. We liked that idea well enough, and I think the judges did too. They gave us pretty high marks — high enough to make the national career development conference.”
Though Sanderson and Ray didn’t place in the national competition, which was held in Orlando, Florida, last week, the two said they were grateful for the opportunity to network with other students as well as business and industry leaders.
“This year, our theme with DECA is ‘Get the Edge,’” Billingsley said. “I feel Noah and Sam did that exactly, and this experience gave them an edge as they enter their chosen professions.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
