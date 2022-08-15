sam and olivia.jpg
Samuel Mashburn and Olivia Bradford [PHOTO COURTESY SHOALS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE]

COMPLETE YEAR 1 OF TRAINING: Olivia Bradford and Samuel Mashburn of the Shoals Chamber of Commerce have completed the first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at the Southeast Institute in Athens, Georgia. Bradford is director of Communications and Events, and Mashburn, is director of Public Policy and Governmental Relations. “I left IOM with a renewed sense of ambition and higher aspirations for the Shoals Chamber,” said Mashburn of the training. “The mission of the Shoals Chamber is to enhance the economic vitality of The Shoals – and IOM is the tool by which we will advance that mission,” added Bradford.

