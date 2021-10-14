BRUSSELS (AP) — The consortium of journalists behind the Pegasus Project investigation into malware from Israel-based NSO Group that provided further evidence that it was used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents, won the top European Union journalism prize Thursday.
Consortium behind Pegasus Project wins EU journalism prize
Locations
