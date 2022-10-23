This handout photo provided by Costa Rica's Public Security Ministry shows flight passengers' personal belongings recovered from Caribbean waters along with pieces of a twin-engine turboprop aircraft, in Limon, Costa Rica, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Six people, apparently including a German business magnate, were feared dead Saturday after the small plane crashed into the Caribbean just off the Costa Rican coast.
Costa Rica finds 2 bodies in crash of plane carrying Germans
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica have found two bodies in the search for six people, apparently including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym, who went missing when their small plane disappeared from radar just off the country's Caribbean coast.
