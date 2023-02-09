FILE - Grey clouds cover the sky over a building of the Credit Suisse bank in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2022. Credit Suisse has reported a pre-tax loss of more than 1.3 billion Swiss francs, or about $1.4 billion, in the fourth quarter of last year. The results Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 come as new managers vie to right the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced a string of setbacks in recent years and is trying again to restructure.
GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a pre-tax loss of more than 1.3 billion Swiss francs (about $1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year, as its new managers vie to right the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced a string of setbacks in recent years.
The bank also announced the $175 million purchase of the investment banking business of U.S.-based M. Klein & Co. and plans to roll those operations into the revived CS First Boston investment bank.
The Zurich-based company, Switzerland's No. 2 bank after UBS, said net revenue sank 20% compared with a year ago, coming in at 3 billion francs for the fourth quarter. The pre-tax loss was nearly 1.32 billion francs, compared with 1.67 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Credit Suisse saw its investment bank business shrink and its Swiss bank and wealth management operations increase as a share of revenue. The company says it expects losses in both the investment bank and wealth management units for the first quarter of this year, partly due to a drop in assets under management and lower deposits since announcing a broad restructuring in October.
The bank's performance last year overall “was mainly driven by significantly lower” investment banking revenue, pointing to an “industry-wide slowdown in capital markets” with major indices all falling in 2022, it said in a statement.
In October, Credit Suisse unveiled a “radical strategy” to revamp itself through measures including cost cuts, staff reductions, steps to lower risk and a cash infusion through a share purchase from the Saudi National Bank.
