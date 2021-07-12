PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, increased its net profit by almost 10% last year amid record output as the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home.
AP
Czech brewer Budvar increases net profit amid pandemic
-
- Updated
- 0
