Czech brewer Budvar increases net profit amid pandemic

FILE - In this file photo taken Monday, March 11, 2019, a truck drives past cases of beer at the Budejovicky Budvar brewery in Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic. Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. giant Anheuser-Busch over use of the "Budweiser" brand, increased its net profit by almost 10% last year amid record output as the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 125-year-old state-owned brewery, said Monday July 12, 2021, its net profit reached 305 million crowns ($14 million) in 2020.

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, increased its net profit by almost 10% last year amid record output as the pandemic saw people drink less in bars and more at home.

