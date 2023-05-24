Czech Republic Defense

FILE - Defense Minister of Czech Republic Jana Cernochova answers questions to media after signing an air policing treaty at an airshow in Malacky, Slovakia, on Aug. 27, 2022. The Czech government approved a Defense Ministry plan on Wednesday May 24, 2023, to acquire 246 CV90 armoured vehicles as part of a massive modernisation of the military amid the Russian war in Ukraine. Cernochova said the deal to get the infantry fighting vehicles made by Sweden's BAE Systems Hägglunds is worth 59.7 billion Czech crowns ($2.7 billion).

 Petr David Josek - staff, AP

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government approved a Defense Ministry plan on Wednesday to acquire 246 CV90 armoured combat vehicles as part of a massive modernisation of the military amid the Russian war against Ukraine.

