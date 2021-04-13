Czechs reject mandatory quotas on local food in stores

People walk out of a grocery store in Ceska Lipa, Czech Republic, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The upper house of the Czech Parliament, the Senate, rejected legislation that requires supermarkets carry a minimum share of local food, a move to be less dependent on imports. In Thursday's 75-0 vote, the Senators refused to approve the bill to have the share of Czech food in stores that are bigger than 400 sq. meters (4305 sq. feet) at least 55% in 2022 and increase to at least 73% in 2028.

 Petr David Josek

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech lawmakers have rejected a proposed bill to reduce dependency on food imports by imposing a quota of locally-produced food to be sold in supermarkets.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

