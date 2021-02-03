Daimler to spin off trucks, change name to Mercedes-Benz

FILE - In this Thursday, April 30, 2020 file photo, an employee attaches a Mercedes emblem as he works on a Mercedes-Benz S-class car at the Mercedes plant in Sindelfingen, Germany. German automaker Daimler said it will split itself into two independent companies by spinning off its truck and bus division. The Stuttgart-headquartered company said Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 that a significant majority stake in the truck business would be distributed to current shareholders, and that Daimler would “at the appropriate time” be renamed Mercedes-Benz, the brand name under which it sells luxury cars.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Daimler will split itself into two independent companies by spinning off its truck and bus division, a move the company said would give both the freedom to operate more nimbly in a fast-changing environment focussed on zero-emission vehicles and software.

