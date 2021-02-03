FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German automaker Daimler will split itself into two independent companies by spinning off its truck and bus division, a move the company said would give both the freedom to operate more nimbly in a fast-changing environment focussed on zero-emission vehicles and software.
Daimler to spin off trucks, change name to Mercedes-Benz
By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer
