Dapper Labs, creators of NBA Top Shot, get $305M in funding

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, Michael Jordan speaks during a news conference ahead of an NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris. Canadian blockchain technology company Dapper Labs has secured $305 million in private funding, some of it from current and former NBA players, including Jordan, to scale up its virtual NBA trading card site, the company said Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

 Thibault Camus)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Canadian blockchain technology company Dapper Labs has secured $305 million in private funding — some of it from current and former NBA players, including Michael Jordan — to scale up its virtual NBA trading card site, the company said Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

