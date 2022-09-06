BERLIN (AP) — A union representing pilots at Lufthansa on Tuesday called off a planned two-day strike after a last-minute agreement with Germany's biggest airline in a pay dispute.
Deal with union averts pilot strike at Germany's Lufthansa
A union representing pilots at Lufthansa has called off a planned two-day strike after a last-minute agreement with Germany's biggest airline in a pay dispute
