Poland Coal Mine Blast

An airborne ambulance waiting for some of the 10 rescuers injured by new methane explosions at the Pniowek coal mine while seeking for seven people missing after initial blasts there the day before, in Pawlowice, in southern Poland, Thursday night, April 21, 2022. Following Thursday explosions the search for those missing was suspended doe to the danger of more blasts in the area.

 STR - stringer, AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The death toll from two coal mine accidents last week in southern Poland has risen to 13 after another injured miner died Tuesday, a doctor said.

