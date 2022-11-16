ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development on 80 acres of land donated by the entertainment company, company officials said Wednesday.
Disney picks developer for affordable housing project
Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development for which the entertainment company is donating 80 acres of land
