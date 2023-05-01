Former US president Donald Trump arrives on his private jet at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Eric Trump arriving arrives at Aberdeen International Airport, in Dyce, Aberdeen, with his father former US president Donald Trump ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Eric Trump arriving arrives at Aberdeen International Airport, in Dyce, Aberdeen, with his father former US president Donald Trump (not in picture) ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives on his private jet at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Eric Trump arriving arrives at Aberdeen International Airport, in Dyce, Aberdeen, with his father former US president Donald Trump ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Eric Trump arriving arrives at Aberdeen International Airport, in Dyce, Aberdeen, with his father former US president Donald Trump (not in picture) ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
Jane Barlow - foreign subscriber, PA
Former US president Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Aberdeen International Airport ahead of his visit to the Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen, in Dyce, Aberdeen, Scotland, Monday May 1, 2023.
LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen.
Trump and his son Eric were greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade as they stepped off his private jet with an American flag painted on the tailfin.
“It’s great to be home — this was the home of my mother,” Trump said before getting into one of his cars.
Trump’s mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the United States.
Trump, who has announced that he will seek the presidency again next year, will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast when he leaves Scotland.
“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen,’’ Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.