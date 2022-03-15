Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.
AP
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
Delivery company DoorDash says it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices
- By DEE-ANN DURBIN - AP Business Writer
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Local singer Cadence Baker auditions for show
- Sheffield city officials say flea market is operating illegally
- John Higginbotham
- Jared Ashley Hicks
- Caregiver dies in officer-involved shooting near Waterloo
- Daughter: Late Sheffield officer is 'still saving lives'
- Donna Dunn
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision
- Dennis Liles
- James Dwight Frye
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Price of gas remains a bargain (2)
- Prove allegations or stop your claims (2)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Deshler fourth in wrestling; Wayne County wins district (1)
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision (1)
- Wednesday's prep roundup: Wayne County to host Collinwood for District 10-A title (1)
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian (1)
- Tuesday's prep roundup: Cobb, R.A. Hubbard upset Belgreen to reach Hanceville (1)
- 2 men airlifted to hospital following Friday crash (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- Will the rising gas prices affect your travel plans this spring? (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.