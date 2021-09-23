Dubai real-estate firm DAMAC approved to take firm private

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, cars pass by the under construction DAMAC towers on Sheikh Zayed highway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A Dubai real-estate company DAMAC Properties, known for its deals with former President Donald Trump, said, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, it has received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai real-estate company known for its deals with former President Donald Trump said Thursday it had received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private.
