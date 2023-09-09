A protestors holds a sign reading "Fossil Subsidies Are Not Cool" as they block a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Protestors display banners reading "stop Fossil Subsidies" as they gather with the intent to block a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
A protestor wears a shirt with the Shell logo and a text reading "get rid of your car, period" as people gathered with the intent to block a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Dutch police used a water cannon to disperse protestors who blocked a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Dutch police uses a water cannon to disperse protestors who blocked a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Protestors who blocked a highway are reflected in the window of a police water cannon during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police arrest protestors who blocked a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors blocked a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Protestors dressed as pumpjacks blocked a highway during a climate protest of Extinction Rebellion and other activists near the Dutch parliament in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Peter Dejong - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Several thousand climate activists blocked a Dutch highway on Saturday in anger at billions of euros in government subsidies for industries that use oil, coal and gas — before police dispersed them with water cannons.
