Theranos Fraud Holmes Prison

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022. Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that Holmes' appeal did not show that she would have received a shorter sentence or have her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial.

 Jeff Chiu - staff, AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison after an appeals court Tuesday rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune.

