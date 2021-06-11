End of an era: American will drop its in-flight magazine

This Dec. 19, 2017, photo shows the American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The longest-running in-flight magazine on a major airline is nearing its final flight. American Airlines says it is dropping the American Way magazine, Friday, June 11, 2021, after a 55-year run.

 Michael Ainsworth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — After more than half a century in airplane seatback pockets, the American Airlines in-flight magazine American Way is going away.

