Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, center left, speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, center left, speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, center left, speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Lawyers for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, right, and Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, second left, arrive at the Justice Palace prior to a hearing in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, center left, speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert - stringer, AP
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert - stringer, AP
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, center left, speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert - stringer, AP
Lawyer for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, center left, speaks with the media after a hearing at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert - stringer, AP
Lawyers for senior lawmaker Eva Kaili, Andre Risopolous, right, and Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, second left, arrive at the Justice Palace prior to a hearing in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. So far, six people are suspected of links to a crime gang paid by Qatar and Morocco to influence parliamentary decisions. Both countries reject the allegations. The accused include Greek Socialist and Democrats lawmaker Eva Kaili and her boyfriend Francesco Giorgi, an assistant to another S&D member.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawyers for a former European Parliament vice president at the heart of the corruption scandal rocking the European Union's assembly complained Thursday about her detention conditions and sought her release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.