BRUSSELS (AP) — A top European Union legal adviser said Thursday that software installed in Volkswagen cars to alter the amount of pollutants coming out of their exhaust pipes in hot or cold weather and at high altitude doesn't conform to the 27-nation bloc’s laws.
AP
EU legal adviser says VW software is banned 'defeat device'
