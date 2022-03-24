FILE - Jose Lazaro, a medical assistant at a University of Washington Medicine clinic, prepares a two-shot dose of AstraZeneca's Evusheld, the first set of antibodies grown in a lab to prevent COVID-19, on Jan. 20, 2022, in Seattle. The European Medicines Agency said it is recommending that an antibody drug developed by AstraZeneca be authorized to help people avoid getting sick with the coronavirus. In a statement on Thursday, the EU regulator said it was advising that the new drug, sold as Evusheld, be used in people aged 12 and over before they were exposed to COVID-19, to prevent future infections.
LONDON (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Thursday it was recommending that an antibody medication developed by AstraZeneca be authorized to help some vulnerable people avoid getting sick with the coronavirus.
