Virus Outbreak Spanish COVID Booster

FILE - A medical staff member prepares a Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, on March 16, 2021. The European Medicines Agency said it has begun an accelerated review process for an experimental coronavirus vaccine booster made by the Spanish company Hipra. In a statement on Tuesday, the EU medicines regulator said its evaluation is based on preliminary data from laboratory studies and research in adults that compared Hipra’s booster shot to the vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

 Alvaro Barrientos - stringer, AP

MADRID (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Tuesday it has begun an accelerated review process for an experimental coronavirus vaccine booster made by the Spanish company Hipra.

