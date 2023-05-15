FILE - People shop at a market in Versailles, outside Paris, France, on July 3, 2022. Europe's painful inflation inched higher last month, extending the squeeze on households and keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to unleash another large interest rate increase. Consumer prices jumped 7% in April from a year earlier, just down from the annual rate of 6.9% in March, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday May 2, 2023.
FILE - Germany's second largest refinery of BP in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany, on Jan. 30, 2023. The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis. But stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people’s ability to spend. In a spring forecast Monday, May 15, 2023 the European Commission says it expects improved economic growth of 1.1% this year.
Christophe Ena - staff, AP
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union's executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis but warning that stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people's ability to spend.
The outlook for the 20 countries using the euro currency improved to growth of 1.1% this year from 0.9% in February's predictions, the European Commission said in its spring forecast Monday.
“The European economy continues to show resilience in a challenging global context,” European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said at a news conference. “Declining energy prices, diversification of energy supply and reduced consumption have contained the adverse economic impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.”
“As lower energy prices continue to provide relief to households and firms budgets, the economic expansion is expected to continue in 2023 and pick up some pace in 2024,” he added.
The growth forecast for next year was raised to 1.6% from 1.5% in the earlier projection.
Officials cautioned, however, that inflation is persistently high, which erodes people’s purchasing power and weighs on growth. Consumer prices rose 7% in April from a year earlier, while the economy barely scraped out a 0.1% expansion in the first three months of the year.
