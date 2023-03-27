Morgan Ouellette said one of her favorite things about owning The Artsy Place is seeing all the beautiful unique creations by customers who were reluctant to try painting for themselves.
“Every week, we unload the kiln, and we post pictures of the things our customers did,” she said. “I feel like people don’t really believe those are customer pieces. They think I’m sharing my stuff, but no, it’s work by our customers.”
Ouellette owns Artsy Place locations in Florence and Muscle Shoals. Each venue offers weekly open paint sessions where customers can come in, buy a coffee and choose a blank canvas or piece of pottery to paint.
Ouellette said the customer pays the price listed on the raw pottery, so there’s no fee for paint or for firing and glazing the piece in the kiln. She also said every piece is microwave and dishwasher safe.
Ouellette opened her first location in 2016 after she had purchased the business from her former boss, Lucy Swindle.
“I started working for her when I was 16. It was my very first job,” Ouellette said. “It was called Lucy’s Artsy Place. When I turned 19, she said she was getting ready to sell. I said absolutely.’
At the time, Ouellette said she was taking art and business classes at the University of North Alabama.
“It was my plan to open my own shop anyway. It truly worked out perfectly for me,” she said.
Though she’d nurtured an interest in art from a young age, she said she was first introduced to pottery through Swindle, who was also a full-time kindergarten teacher.
Ouellette said she picked up a few tips and tricks from her boss, but her teaching style is all her own.
“I learn by doing, and I think that’s the best approach for students,” she said. “We say that to all our customers. They come in thinking we’re going to do it for them. I will definitely help you, but you’ve got to try on your own.”
She said she encourages people to think of her shop as an experience rather than focusing on the product. Though most customers are a little afraid to paint on the piece in the beginning, she said a majority of first-time visitors end up loving the finished work.
After opening the Muscle Shoals location, Ouellette saw the opportunity to add the coffee bar when another nearby business, Coffee and Tees, decided to sell.
“They sold T-shirts, and their T-shirt business did so well, the coffee was just in their way. I bought all their coffee stuff, and they really taught me a lot,” Ouellette said. “I didn’t know anything about it before starting.”
By 2021, she had already doubled the size of her building and began offering more pottery options on the shelves. That year, she decided to purchase a second location to bring her business to the other side of the river.
“I was actually looking in the Killen area so it would be far enough away from the first shop, but not too far,” she said. “I was driving around one day and saw this building, which used to be an old bank. It was perfect for us because it already had a drive-thru and it had the vault.”
Since opening the second building, she said she’s developed two separate customer bases at each site with the Muscle Shoals store attracting customers as far out as Decatur and Moulton, while the Florence shop attracts customers all over Lauderdale County and from southern Tennessee.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.