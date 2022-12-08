Germany Wirecard Trial

There is a huge media crush ahead of the start of the trial against the former Wirecard CEO and two co-defendants at Munich Regional Court 1 in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The proceedings are taking place in an underground courtroom next to the Munich-Stadelheim correctional facility. Almost two and a half years after the collapse of the Wirecard Group, the criminal trial in what is believed to be the biggest fraud case in German post-war history begins on Thursday.

 Angelika Warmuth - foreign subscriber, DPA

BERLIN (AP) — The former chief executive of financial services company Wirecard and two other ex-managers went on trial Thursday over the firm's collapse in what has been described as the biggest case of fraud in post-war Germany.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

