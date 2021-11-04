FAA has referred 37 air passengers for criminal prosecution

This July 2, 2021 file photo shows a sign stating face coverings are required is displayed at O'Hare airport in Chicago. The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January. FAA and Justice Department officials said Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 that in the last three months they developed a process for the FAA to regularly send cases to the FBI, which forwards those worthy of prosecution to field offices for investigation.

 Nam Y. Huh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.

