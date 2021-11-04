WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.
FAA has referred 37 air passengers for criminal prosecution
