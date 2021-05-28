FAA questions lead to new halt in deliveries of Boeing plane

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2011 file photo, All Nippon Airways Boeing 787 takes off for the airplane's inaugural commercial flight to Hong Kong at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo. Boeing has again halted deliveries of its 787 jetliner after federal regulators asked for more information about production flaws, including small gaps where panels of the fuselage are joined. A Boeing spokesman said Friday, May 28, 2021 that the company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to provide more information about the company's analysis and documentation of work on new 787s. He said the delay affects “near-term” deliveries.

 Itsuo Inouye

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing has again halted deliveries of its 787 jetliner after federal regulators asked for more information about production flaws, including small gaps where panels of the fuselage are joined.

