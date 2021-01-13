FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Federal Aviation Administration administrator Stephen Dickson testifies during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Federal safety officials said Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, they are stepping up enforcement against unruly airline passengers after confrontations on flights to and from Washington, D.C., around the time of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The FAA said under an order signed by Dickson, that unruly passengers will no longer get warnings. Instead, the agency said, it will launch legal enforcement actions.

 Graeme Jennings

Federal safety officials said Wednesday they stepping up enforcement against unruly airline passengers after confrontations on flights to and from Washington, D.C., around the time of the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

