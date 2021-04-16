Facebook panel's Trump ruling delayed as comments flood in

FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board said on Tuesday April 13, 2021, it will start letting users file appeals over posts, photos, and videos that they think the company shouldn't have allowed to stay on its platforms.

 Jeff Chiu

LONDON (AP) — Facebook's quasi-independent Oversight Board said Friday it will take longer than expected to decide on whether or not the suspension of former president Donald Trump should be upheld, because it needs more time to go through the deluge of public comments.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

