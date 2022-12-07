Poland World Bank

FILE - Polish European deputy Jacek Kurski attends the election of the new European Parliament President Jerzy Buzek of Poland, at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France, on July 14, 2009. The sacked head of Poland’s state TVP, Jacek Kurski, confirmed on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 he now has a job at the World Bank, news that was met with disbelief in Poland, where he has earned a controversial reputation for having turned the broadcaster into the right-wing government's propaganda tool.

 Lionel Cironneau - stringer, AP

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The former head of Poland's state broadcaster said Wednesday that he now has a job at the World Bank, spurring disbelief in the European Union country where he is known for turning the news channel into a propaganda tool for the right-wing government.

