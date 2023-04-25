First Republic Results

FILE - A television screen displaying financial news, including the stock price of First Republic Bank, is seen inside one of the bank's branches in New York's Financial District, on March 16, 2023. Customers of the bank pulled more than $100 billion in deposits out of the bank during the March crisis, as fears swirled that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — First Republic Bank's stock plunged Tuesday after it said depositors withdrew more than $100 billion during last month’s crisis, with fears swirling that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

