By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
As a teacher for Birmingham City Schools, Robert Martindale had hoped to introduce his gifted students to pottery, knowing that art had done so much for him once as a struggling college student.
Little did he know that he was also sowing the seed that would eventually become a successful side venture, Palmtree Pottery.
“My fascination with pottery started at the University of North Alabama way back,” Martindale said. “I was about to fail out of school, and I needed a way to get a quick ‘A.’
“Needless to say, the instructor gave me a ‘C.’ That kept me in school, so I took the other two ceramic classes. After graduating college, I forgot about ceramics for about 20 years.”
In that two decade span, Martindale said he returned to school to earn a teaching degree and completed his education specialist and master’s degree with a focus in gifted education. His career eventually led him to Birmingham.
“This was an intercity school, and the students needed everything you could give them,” he said, adding that lessons in his special needs class often had to balance verbal and nonverbal learning.
“In my quest to look for an activity that would be challenging and give a skillset to the students, pottery fit perfectly.”
Students in his class would benefit from learning a subject with historical and cultural significance, and many of them might also excel in the craft while learning some basics to starting a business.
“When a person has learned the skills needed to throw a pot on the potter’s wheel, more is going on than meets the eye,” Martindale said. “They are able to comprehend a verbal/nonverbal request — a customer wants a vase — and through a nonverbal process they are able to take a piece of clay using their hands and create that vase.
“Most intercity students lack a good foundation in comprehension in all areas of education. This type of activity builds trust and confidence with the student and allows them to start understanding bits and pieces of information while building upon the process to complete the project.”
While Martindale was dedicated to securing a pottery wheel for his classroom, he was met with plenty of opposition.
After contacting school art departments and attempting to secure a grant, Martindale said there was no funding or equipment available. The answer was “no.”
Though it wasn’t what he’d originally envisioned for his students, Martindale’s old passion had been reignited.
“After all this bounced around in my brain, the idea of going back to learn this process was a no-brainer,” he said.
While the three ceramics classes he’d taken at UNA was a start, he admits he still had a lot to learn.
“I picked up some skills on how to throw pots, but nothing compared to what I know now. When the idea of teaching children started to grow, I knew I was going to have to learn this as well,” he said. “It’s like anything. You want to make cheese and you know you need milk, but later you learn there is a whole bunch of other stuff that needs to be done.”
Martindale relied heavily on internet research and YouTube. After finding a couple of potters from around the world and rewatching their videos several times, he started to practice himself. He learned to throw pots within a year.
Once he was a proficient potter, he purchased a kiln and taught himself to glaze his own creations.
“Again, I found a potter, bought some books and off I went. That year I made pots, fired pots, and learned so much about kilns,” he said. “I will never forget my son coming to me after seeing some of the work I had pulled out of the kiln. He said, ‘You need to get out and see if you can sell anything.’”
Martindale said he knew then he was ready to take a chance and start his business.
He and his wife began by selling at farmers markets, and when those sales proved successful, the Martindales applied to their first art show — Arts Alive in Florence in 2018.
“We were scared to death. We had never applied to anything and the idea that they could tell you ‘no,’ was new to us,” Martindale said. “Luckily, our pictures must of said ‘yes,’ and they said ‘yes’ and we said ‘yes,’ and it was the best show ever.”
Martindale said he’s participated in the Arts Alive show every year since.
“It was also nice that it was in our hometown, so we were able to see a few people we knew. We love Arts Alive because they opened the door for us to experience a whole new level of art,” he said.
“My wife and I are so thankful to have an art show of this quality nearby. We travel all over the state now to different shows, but we feel like we are home when we attend the Arts Alive Festival in Florence.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
