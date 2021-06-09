Former VW boss to pay firm $13 million over diesel scandal

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for the annual general meeting of FC Bayern Munich soccer club in Munich, Germany. Volkswagen says the executive in charge during the company's diesel scandal will pay the firm 11.2 million euros ($13.6 million) in compensation. The company said in a statement Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that an investigation showed former CEO Martin Winterkorn failed to get to the bottom of the scandal quickly after regulators started asking questions, and didn't ensure truthful answers to the inquiries.

 Matthias Schrader

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay 11.2 million euros ($13.6 million) in compensation for what the company called his failure to quickly get to the bottom of the 2015 scandal over diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests, the company said Wednesday.

