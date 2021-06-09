FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn has agreed to pay 11.2 million euros ($13.6 million) in compensation for what the company called his failure to quickly get to the bottom of the 2015 scandal over diesel engines rigged to cheat on emissions tests, the company said Wednesday.
Former VW boss to pay firm $13 million over diesel scandal
- By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer
