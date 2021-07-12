LONDON (AP) — The founding family of Britain’s Daily Mail is considering making a bid worth 810 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to bring the parent company behind the country’s biggest-selling newspaper back into private hands after 90 years on the stock market.
AP
Founding family of UK's Daily Mail mulls taking it private
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Dena Pickle
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Thomas 'Tom' David Willis Jr.
- Jack Oakley III
- Gregory 'Todd' Gunnin
- UNA narrows athletic director search to three finalists
- Richard Samuel Behel
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.