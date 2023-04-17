FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements.
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Delaware.
FILE - Dominion Voting Systems ballot-counting machines are lined up at a Torrance County warehouse during testing of election equipment with local candidates and partisan officers in Estancia, N.M., Sept. 29, 2022. The Delaware judge overseeing the voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. He did not cite a reason. The trial, which has drawn international interest, had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements.
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. The trial had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. Fox News stars Carlson and Sean Hannity and founder Rupert Murdoch are among the people expected to testify over the next few weeks.
FILE- Fox News commentator Sean Hannity speaks during an interview at Fox News Studios, March 16, 2023, in New York. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. The trial had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. Fox News stars Hannity and Tucker Carlson and founder Rupert Murdoch are among the people expected to testify over the next few weeks.
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala on Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. The Delaware judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News announced late Sunday, April 16, that he was delaying the start of the trial until Tuesday, April 18. The trial had been scheduled to start Monday morning with jury selection and opening statements. Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity and founder Murdoch are among the people expected to testify over the next few weeks.
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without explanation
The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News has announced a delay in the start of the trial until Tuesday, giving no explanation in announcing the recess
By DAVID BAUDER and RANDALL CHASE - Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News put off the opening of the trial Monday for one day, without any explanation.
Lawyers for Fox and Dominion Voting Systems would not comment on Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis’ decision or on reports that settlement talks may be ongoing.
Davis said that delays in a long trial are not unusual and are built into the timeline. Before ordering a recess, he talked briefly in a conference with attorneys representing Fox and Dominion.
The closely watched case centers on whether Fox, which is based in New York, defamed Dominion, based in Denver, by spreading false claims that the company rigged the 2020 election against Republican then-President Donald Trump.
