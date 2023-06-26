FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.
This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. “Jesse Watters Primetime" will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham's show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity's popular show remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld's late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham's time slot.
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. He will remain a co-host on “The Five,” an evening roundtable discussion show that is hugely popular on the network.
Mary Altaffer - staff, AP
This combination of photos show Fox News commentators Laura Ingraham, from left, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. Watters will host an opinion show in the time slot formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel announced Monday. “Jesse Watters Primetime" will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on July 17 as part of a revamped weekly nighttime lineup on Fox News. Laura Ingraham's show will air at 7 p.m., with Sean Hannity's popular show remaining at 9 p.m. Greg Gutfeld's late-night show will move up to the 10 p.m. hour that was previously Ingraham's time slot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.