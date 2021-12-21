People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk past the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
A medical staff takes the temperature to a child in a vaccine center in Sélestat, eastern France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. France's government is stepping up vaccination efforts amid fast-growing infections by the omicron variant, notably opening up injections to children under 12 for the first time. Vaccinations of children age 5 to 11 with medical conditions started earlier this month in France, and the government expects to expand that to all children in this age group starting this week.
People wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 stroll along a Chanel boutique in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
People take the sun in the Luxembourg garden next to the French Senat, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
A medical technician administers nasal swabs at a mobile testing site begin a plastic window at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
People take the sun in the Luxembourg garden next to the French Senat, in Paris, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Nations across Europe have moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Jean-Francois Badias - stringer, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
Francois Mori - staff, AP
Michel Euler - staff, AP
PARIS (AP) — Facing a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, France’s government is trying to push through a law requiring vaccination to enter any restaurant and many other public places, and warning of tougher measures if the current surge of infections doesn’t recede.
