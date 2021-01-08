PARIS (AP) — France’s government breathed a sigh of relief Friday after the U.S. indefinitely delayed tariffs on French wine, cosmetics and other goods designed as retaliation for a French tax on technology giants.
AP
France's hopes lift as US freezes tariffs over tech tax
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- North Alabama Medical Center rebrands facilities
- Dr. Terry Tinsley
- Muscle Shoals teen facing robbery, assault charges
- Cook Out opens this morning in Florence
- Colbert County road department truck runs into house
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19
- Alabama to make vaccine available to people 75 and older
- Arrest made in connection to 2015 double-homicide
- James Calvin 'J.C.' Kimbrough
- Cabinet shop burns in Center Star community
Images
Videos
Commented
- What would Trump pardon himself for? (3)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Partisanship trumps law for Alabama AG (1)
- Trump was best president ever (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Which game is more important?
You voted:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.