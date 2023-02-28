France Uganda TotalEnergies

FILE - The logo of TotalEnergies is pictured in La Defense business district outside Paris, Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021. A Paris court is to rule on Tuesday Feb.28, 2023 on a case opposing French and Ugandan activist groups to oil giant TotalEnergies over a major oil field and pipeline projects in east Africa. The lawsuit has been filed in 2019 by six French and Ugandan rights and environmental groups, who accused TotalEnergies of failing to prevent human rights violations and risks of environmental damage.

 Rafael Yaghobzadeh - stringer, AP

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court is set to rule Tuesday on a case in which French and Ugandan environmentalist groups accuse energy company TotalEnergies of failing to prevent human rights violations and risks to the environment in connection with major oil field and pipeline projects in east Africa.

