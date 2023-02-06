France Pension Bill

FILE - Protesters gather for a demonstration Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular planned pension changes have prompted massive strikes and street demonstrations in recent weeks. Now, his government is facing a harsh political battle at parliament. The National Assembly starts debating on Monday Feb.6, 2023 the contested bill that would notably raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, one day before a third round of protests called by eight main workers' unions.

 Thibault Camus - staff, AP

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament on Monday started debating a deeply controversial pension bill aiming to raise the minimum retirement age that’s touched off a wave of strikes and large street demonstrations, with more protests set to come this week.

