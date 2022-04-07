FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas, April 1, 2022 German lawmakers are debating Thursday whether to require all people aged 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus _ a compromise solution the government hopes will receive a parliamentary majority.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks through the plenary hall at the parliament Bundestag during a debate about a vaccination mandatory in Germany at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas, April 1, 2022 German lawmakers are debating Thursday whether to require all people aged 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against the coronavirus _ a compromise solution the government hopes will receive a parliamentary majority.
John Locher - staff, AP
German parliament Bundestag debate about a vaccination mandatory Germany at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Markus Schreiber - staff, AP
Karl Lauterbach, Federal Minister of Health, speaks at the Bundestag session in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 7, 2020. The Bundestag votes on mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus.
Michael Kappeler - foreign subscriber, DPA
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks through the plenary hall at the parliament Bundestag during a debate about a vaccination mandatory in Germany at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Thursday rejected a bill requiring all people 60 and over in the country to be vaccinated against coronavirus — a compromise solution the government had hoped would get a parliamentary majority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.