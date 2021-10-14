German minister faults airlines on Belarus migrant arrivals

FILE-In this Oct. 6, 2021 taken photo security guards stand in front of migrants at the Central Initial Reception Facility for Asylum Seekers (ZABH) in the state of Brandenburg in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany. German authorities say that the number of migrants arriving in the country via Poland and Belarus has gone up quickly during recent months.

 Patrick Pleul

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister says airlines that fly would-be migrants to the European Union to Belarus should ask themselves whether they want to be part of a “smuggling ring” run by the country's authoritarian leader.

