German rail operator, union agree on pay deal to end strike

A person stands on an empty station platform at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A nationwide, five-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill.

 Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's biggest rail operator, Deutsche Bahn, and a labor union representing train drivers said Thursday they have agreed on a pay raise to end a series of strikes that had caused chaos for commuters and vacationers over the summer.

