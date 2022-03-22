Germany Pensions

FILE - An elderly couple sits on a bench in a park in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, May, 14, 2014. German retirees will get a hefty pension increase this year, a result largely of higher wages in Europe's biggest economy as inflation has climbed sharply, the government said Tuesday. The Labor Ministry said that pensions will increase by 5.35% in the former West Germany on July 1 and by 6.12% in the formerly communist east. There was no increase in the west last year and an increase of 0.72% in the east as the economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

 Martin Meissner - stringer, AP

BERLIN (AP) — German retirees will get a hefty pension increase this year, a result largely of higher wages in Europe's biggest economy as inflation has climbed sharply, the government said Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

