HELSINKI (AP) — A fire-ravaged German-owned cargo vessel was towed to port in the western Swedish city of Goteborg on Saturday after a week-long blaze that broke out on the North Sea when the ship's timber cargo caught fire,
AP
German ship with burning timber cargo towed to Swedish port
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Jokers Business License In revocation Process
- David Spurgeon and Rita Spurgeon
- Murder suspect accuses DA of 'stalking'
- Joining drag queens on TV show costs Indiana pastor his job
- Randall Martin resigns as Deshler football coach
- Shooting suspect recently charged with drug trafficking
- Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound in parking lot of Muscle Shoals industry
- Paul Slatton
- Michael Gregory Blackburn
- South Carolina fugitive facing 96 child porn charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- You Said It (2)
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 'Heartbreaking' loss signals end to Mars Hill's season (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- THE MIAMI HERALD: What if we could stay in daylight saving time forever? (1)
- Masks don't stop small virus particles (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Share your thoughs on holdback provision (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.