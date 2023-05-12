Travellers with suitcases walk around Berlin's main train station, Friday, May 12, 2023. A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers said Friday that it is going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers. The EVG union said its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. The 50-hour strike will likely is one of the biggest in recent history.
Travellers with suitcases walk around Berlin's main train station, Friday, May 12, 2023. A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers said Friday that it is going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers. The EVG union said its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. The 50-hour strike will likely is one of the biggest in recent history.
Carsten Koall - foreign subscriber, DPA
BERLIN (AP) — A labor union representing more than 200,000 railway workers said Friday that it was going ahead with a planned strike next week after its demands for better pay were rejected by employers.
The EVG union said its members will walk out for 50 hours from late Sunday until late Tuesday. Rail company Deutsche Bahn has canceled all long-distance travel during that period and warned that most regional trains also won't run.
But union co-leader Cosima Ingenschay said that a strike could still be averted at the last minute if employers put forward another offer.
EVG went into the current round of pay negotiations seeking a raise of 12% for its members, or at least 650 euros more each month. It also wants the minimum wage of 12 euros an hour to be ensured through basic pay rather than with bonuses, as is currently the case for some 2,700 workers.
The strike will affect dozens of rail companies as well as freight traffic.
