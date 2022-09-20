BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Slovenia have sealed a deal that will see Slovenia send 28 tanks of Soviet-era design to Ukraine and get 40 modern military trucks from Germany, the German Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Germany in deal for Slovenia to send tanks to Ukraine
The Defense Ministry in Berlin says Germany and Slovenia have agreed upon a deal that will see Slovenia send 28 tanks of Soviet-era design to Ukraine and get 40 modern military trucks from Germany
