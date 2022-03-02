BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend funding by another $720 million (647 million euros) that will be distributed to more than 300 social welfare organizations globally to provide home care and supportive services for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivors.
Germany to give $720 million to Holocaust survivors globally
- By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press
