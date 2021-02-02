BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister on Tuesday unveiled plans to strengthen the country’s financial supervisory authority following the accounting scandal at payment systems provider Wirecard, promising that the agency will gain “bite.”
AP
Germany to strengthen regulator after Wirecard debacle
-
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Read
Articles
- Alabama becomes latest state to detect COVID-19 variant
- Wonsuck Kim, D.O.
- Florence police seek 2 suspects in 2020 homicide
- Wonsuck Kim, D.O.
- Thomas Gerald Pigg
- Ivey signs leases for 2 prisons
- Murder suspect has bond revoked after drug bust
- Court document: Murder suspect fired 'warning shots'
- Woman charged for spitting on a Florence police officer
- COVID death toll rises in the Shoals
Images
Videos
Commented
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Pelosi denounces GOP leaders over Georgia lawmaker's posts (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Former Alabama lawmaker calls Trump's pardon 'vindication' (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.